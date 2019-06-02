Greenhalgh, Jason Michael PORTER CORNERS Jason Michael Greenhalgh, 34, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Sheila (Charles) Marcello and the late Jack Greenhalgh. Jason was educated in the Amsterdam school system and was currently employed as a welder for Tru Arc Fabrication in Wilton. Jason was an avid outdoorsman, often camping and riding his motorcycle. He had recently traveled abroad and learned about the world and himself, even stating "my life is now complete." Above all, he loved the time he spent with his family and friends and will be missed greatly. Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather Sheila and Charles Marcello; siblings, Noah (Gina) Cook, Aaron (Melissa) Greenhalgh and Brittny (Benjamin) Harding; his longtime significant other Jaimy Lewis and her son Jaedyn Loria; Jason's nieces and nephew, Sophia Greenhalgh, Chloe Greenhalgh, Quinn Cook and Vaughn Cook; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuana. Memorial contributions in Jason's name may be made to Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX, 75015-2079 or to Out of the Pits, Inc, P.O. Box 2311, Albany, NY, 12220. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019