|
|
Lance, Jason W. ALBANY Jason "Jake" W. Lance, 50 of Brevator Street, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence, after battling alcohol and drug addictions all his life. Born in Troy, he was son of Jeanne Bashford Whalen of Tupper Lake and the late William E. Lance; and stepson of John Whalen Jr. of Tupper Lake. He had resided in East Greenbush and Albany all his life and was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush and attended SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica. Jake was a self-employed laborer. Years ago, he was an avid skier. Survivors in addition to his mother and stepfather include a sister, Leslie J. (Guy) of Camara, Indiana; two uncles, James V. and Jeffrey A. Bashford and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Monday, March 2, from 12 - 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jason W. Lance to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020