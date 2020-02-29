Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Lance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason W. Lance


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason W. Lance Obituary
Lance, Jason W. ALBANY Jason "Jake" W. Lance, 50 of Brevator Street, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence, after battling alcohol and drug addictions all his life. Born in Troy, he was son of Jeanne Bashford Whalen of Tupper Lake and the late William E. Lance; and stepson of John Whalen Jr. of Tupper Lake. He had resided in East Greenbush and Albany all his life and was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush and attended SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica. Jake was a self-employed laborer. Years ago, he was an avid skier. Survivors in addition to his mother and stepfather include a sister, Leslie J. (Guy) of Camara, Indiana; two uncles, James V. and Jeffrey A. Bashford and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Monday, March 2, from 12 - 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jason W. Lance to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
Download Now