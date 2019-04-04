Whitney, Jason HINGHAM, Mass. Jason Whitney, 48 of Hingham, passed away on April 2, 2019, after a hard-fought, five-year battle against cancer. Loving husband of Donna (Charbonneau); adoring father of Alec and Laura; stepfather of Louis Charbonneau; and beloved son-in-law of Beverly Charbonneau of Auburn, Mass. Jason is survived by his parents, Gordon (Jay) and Patricia (Patsy) Whitney previously of Albany and current residents of Hull, Mass.; and by two siblings, brother Dustin Whitney and sister-in-law Julia Whitney, his two nieces, Ella and Julia and nephew Jack also of Hingham; and sister Nicole Whitney and brother-in-law Jim Dunstone of Bellingham, Wash. A graduate of Boston College and Shaker High School, Jason spent much of his career in the fields of technology and financial services. Most will remember Jason as fun-loving and full of life. A loyal, dependable friend and husband, Jason was often relied upon, and was always there when needed. He was a sweet soul with a big heart, full of kindness and love. Jason was a beacon of strength and perseverance. The love of his life Donna and his precious children were cherished by Jason. His legacy will be one full of character and fellowship. Relatives and friends respectively invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, Mass. A memorial Mass will be held in the Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main St., Hingham at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made out to Citizens Bank in honor of the Jason Whitney Children's Scholarship Fund, 11 Fearing Road, Hingham, MA, 02043.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019