Biondo, Jasper A. WATERVLIET Jasper A. Biondo, "Do Do", age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on August 17, 2019. Jasper was born on June 5, 1926, in Albany, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth T. (Candido) Biondo. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Katherine C. Biondo of 35 years; very devoted daughter, Helen K. Healey; and his brother N. Edward Biondo. He was also predeceased by his second wife Lee (Kretchmer) Biondo, whom he married in 1984; and stepson, Steven Kretchmer. Jasper was a 1945 Christian Brothers Academy (C.B.A.) graduate. At C.B.A. he was a star running back in football and was selected "All Albany" in his junior and senior years. He also competed in basketball and boxing. Jasper was inducted into the C.B.A. Hall of Fame in 1994 and remained active in golf and bowling up until his 93rd year. He loved sports and watched baseball, football and golf sports channels. He graduated from C.B.A. High School early to enlist in the Army Parachute Division and served his country honorably, which included a tour in Japan during World War II. Jasper was an electrician for Albany Felt Co. (Albany International) until he retired to care for his ill wife, Katherine Biondo. He received an associate's degree in industrial electronics from Hudson Valley Community College and he completed advanced television lab training through the East Greenbush School District. Jasper is survived by his children, Cynthia (John) Balaam of South Carolina, Elizabeth (Morton) Casey of Wynantskill and Katherine M. (Lawrence) Palaski of Niskayuna; son-in-law, John Healey; three stepchildren, Judith Bobo of Cincinnati, Michael Kretchmer of Largo, Fla. and Daniel Kretchmer of Leslie, Mich.; four grandchildren, Katherine J. (Healey) Farrow of Niskayuna, Kim (Casey) Liquori of Rexford, Gregory Balaam of South Carolina and Nathaniel Palaski of Niskayuna; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hour at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. A funeral Mass will follow at 9 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Community Hospice and sent to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To share a memory please visit our website: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019