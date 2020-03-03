Guest Book View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 View Map Service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Bowen, Jaye Elizabeth BRADENTON, Fla. Jaye Elizabeth Bowen, 50, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Jaye was born in Ballston Spa on September 1, 1969. She was the daughter of Gertrude (Emigh) and James W. Bowen Sr. Jaye graduated from Ballston Spa High School class of 1987. She also graduated as an LPN from the BOCES nursing program and worked in the profession for many years. Jaye had many talents. She was an excellent cook and loved to feed family and friends, she was a talented musician with the ability to play several instruments by ear, she loved singing and sang in the church choir for many years, and like her father she had a passion for cars and car racing. Jaye loved the ocean and vacationing in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Jaye also enjoyed nature, feeding the birds and animals near her home. She befriended a family of hummingbirds that returned to her home year after year. Jaye's greatest love was her family, especially her daughter Ashley Emigh Butterworth. She was predeceased by her father James W. Bowen, Sr. Jaye was survived by her partner Steve Becker of Bradenton, Fla. Steve passed away on February 23, 2020. Jaye is survived by her daughter Ashley Butterworth (Rob Bull); her mother Gertrude Bowen; her brother James Bowen (Wendy); her sisters, Jenelle Bowen (George Lovejoy) and Jennifer Isachsen (Bruce); her nephews and nieces, Kristy Bowen (Kyle Wadsworth), Ryan Isachsen (Cassi), Marisa Bowen, Jamie Quillan (Rob), Evan Isachsen and Caitlin Isachsen; her great-niece and nephews, Tayton Bowen, Nathaniel Isachsen, Maycee Winney, Lincoln Isachsen, Carter Quillan and Devin Rowden; many beloved uncles, aunts and cousins, and several cherished friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Jaye may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. West, Bradenton, Fl 34205 or the . Online remembrances may be made at







