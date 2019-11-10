Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Schenk, Jayna Jo BRUNSWICK Jayna Jo Schenk, 28 of Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Jayna was born in Albany and lived in the Capital District all her life. She conquered leukemia when she was just 16, and was proud to be a Make a Wish kid. Jayna went on to graduate on schedule from Bethlehem Central High School and attended Alfred University and SUNY Cobleskill, where she completed coursework and training needed to earn her paramedic certification. Jayna worked as a paramedic for the Mohawk Ambulance Service and also for E5 Support Services. She was a member of the Ravena-Coeymans Yacht Club, and enjoyed skiing, and riding dirt bikes and ATVs. She also loved and was devoted to her dogs. Jayna is survived by her parents, Douglas and Diane Bloomer Schenk of Delmar; her grandmother, Elizabeth Schenk of Pittsford; her sister, Casey Bryant (Matthew Carter) of Delmar; her brother, Corey Bryant of Schodack; her niece and nephew, Lauren and Shawn Carter; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and by her beloved dogs, Klaus and Hallie. She will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends and colleagues, especially Kayla, Cabrina, Nathanial, Patrick and Tyler. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday between 4 and 7 p.m. and to join the family for a funeral service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







