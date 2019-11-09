Schenk, Jayna BRUNSWICK Jayna Jo Schenk, 28, of Brunswick, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Jayna was a paramedic for the Mohawk Ambulance Service. She was the daughter of Douglas and Diane Bloomer Schenk of Delmar. Funeral services will be held at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are by the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 9, 2019