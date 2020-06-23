Dean, Jean A. (Rogers) WATERVLIET Jean A. (Rogers) Dean passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Jean was born in Troy on December 7, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Juliette E. (LaFlamme) Rogers. Raised in Troy, Jean was a 1949 graduate of Catholic Central High School. On June 26, 1954, Jean was married to Frank J. Dean, Jr., at the former St. Jean's Church in Troy, and several years later moved to Watervliet where she has since resided. Jean's early married life was spent at home raising her family. She later worked as a salesperson for Robert Hall Clothes, J.C. Penney and Kmart all in Latham until the arrival of her grandchildren at which time she dedicated all of her time to assisting with their care. Jean and her husband Frank were longtime and active members of the Watervliet Elks Lodge where Jean had served as president of the Men's and Ladies Auxiliary. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet where she served as president of the Rosary Society. Jean will lovingly be remembered for the enjoyment she received from playing bingo and bowling in a Sunday Bowling League. Above all else, taking care of her family and the times spent with all of them provided Jean with her most rewarding purpose and filled her heart with pride. She was the much loved wife of the late Frank J. Dean, Jr.; the cherished mother of Mary Ann Harms (Timothy) of Nevada, Kathleen Dean of Watervliet, James Dean (Stavroula) of Guilderland and Linda Welcome of Watervliet; loving grandmother of Jennifer Towne (Mark), Melissa Jones, Julie Dean, Mason Towne, Brady Towne, Matthew Dean and Maria Dean; adoring great-grandmother of Dean Harms, Mattingly Towne, Madelyn Reedy, Rachel Reedy and Hayleigh Kendall. Jean was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William (Isora) Rogers; and her sisters, Beatrice Rogers, Virginia (John) Evans and Elizabeth (John) Canavan. A funeral Mass for Jean, to which all are invited, will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet. A private interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are also invited to visit with Jean's family on Wednesday, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and will be limited to a specific number inside the building at any given time. In lieu of customary remembrances and due to cemetery floral restrictions Jean's family suggests donations, in her memory, to Arsenal City Kids, 614-6th Street, Watervliet, NY 12189 or the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a remembrance and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.