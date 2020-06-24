Linda, and all the Dean family,
I wish to extend my deepest condolences on the loss of your Mother. She was a lovely lady and will be missed by many. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Dean, Jean A. WATERVLIET Jean A. (Rogers) Dean passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. A funeral Mass, to which all are invited, will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet. A private interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are also invited to visit with Jean's family on Wednesday, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and will be limited to a specific number inside the building at any given time. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a remembrance, for driving directions and to view additional information about Jean.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.