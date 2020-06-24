Jean A. Dean
Dean, Jean A. WATERVLIET Jean A. (Rogers) Dean passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. A funeral Mass, to which all are invited, will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet. A private interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are also invited to visit with Jean's family on Wednesday, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and will be limited to a specific number inside the building at any given time. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a remembrance, for driving directions and to view additional information about Jean.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Linda, and all the Dean family,
I wish to extend my deepest condolences on the loss of your Mother. She was a lovely lady and will be missed by many. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lila Such and family
Friend
June 24, 2020
June 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
