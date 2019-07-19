Dowd, Jean A. MELROSE Jean A. Dowd, 84 of Melrose and formerly of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on July 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Elizabeth Seifridsberger Duncan; and the devoted wife of the late Thomas F. Dowd. Mrs. Dowd was educated in Troy and was retired from the Watervliet Arsenal where she worked as a quality control inspector. Survivors include her daughter, Katherine Speanburgh; sons, Thomas W. Dowd and John Dowd; sisters, Beverly Messick and Eileen Bielawa; brother, Charles Duncan; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Lee. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave., (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. The interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019