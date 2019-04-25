Heffner, Jean A. EARLY, Texas Jean A. Myers Heffner, 82, formerly of Center Brunswick, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Early. Born in Taborton on September 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William and Frances Hatton Myers. Jean attended Watervliet High School and moved to Brunswick in 1956. She was employed by the Peerless Department Store in Troy, R.P.I. in accounting research for 10 years and was a home health aide for the Eddy for seven years which she loved. She was also a homemaker. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. She enjoyed watching EWTN Catholic Television Network and liked bowling at Troy Bowl. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor A. Heffner who died in 2003; loving mother of William A. (Judy) Heffner Sr. of Early, and the late Donald M. Heffner who died in 2004; adored grandmother of William A. (Kim) Heffner Jr. of Averill Park, Alicia Cappon (Matthew) of Syracuse, Gregory Heffner (Shauna) of Maryland and Tara Heffner of Clifton Park. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters. The funeral will be on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in Memory's Garden, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 501 New Karner Road #2B, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019