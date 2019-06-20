Guest Book View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mary's Church Ticonderoga , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary's Church Ticonderoga , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hopkins, Jean A. ALBANY Jean A. Hopkins of Albany died on June 18, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Jean was born on December 7, 1925, in Ticonderoga to the late Francis and Elsie Sweet Hopkins. Jean graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1943, attended Cornell University and graduated from The College of Saint Rose. She was employed by Albany Medical Center for 42 years working in the Clinical Chemistry Department. She then volunteered at Albany Med. for another 31 years. She loved to ski and served as an amateur instructor, as a senior patrolman of the National Ski Patrol and as an Alpine Race official for the U.S. Ski Association. She also was an official timer at the downhill races at the 1980 Olympics. Jean was a long-time member of the Albany Ski Club and the Capital District Ski Council. Jean was a member of All Saints parish. She belonged to many groups both at the church, The College of Saint Rose, Albany Med. and in her home town of Ticonderoga. Jean was predeceased by her sister Barbara Francisco of Brant Lake; her niece Ann Pigeon; and her brothers-in-law, Bruce, Don, Tom and Pat. Survivors include her sisters, Carolyn Malaney of Ticonderoga, Helen Johnson of Batavia and Frances Arthur of Voorheesville. She is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews, 53 greats, and 67 great-greats. Many thanks to all who cared for her and loved her. Local viewing will be at the McVeigh Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Ticonderoga on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. with a visiting hour at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. If you wish, contributions may be made to The College of Saint Rose Annual Fund, The Albany Medical Center Annual Fund or the Ticonderoga Alumni Association.











