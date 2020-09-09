Jones, Jean A. (Ball) HALFMOON Jean A. (Ball) Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. She was born on August 16, 1942, in Albany, the daughter of Howard and M. June (Wasson) Ball. She was predeceased by her father Howard Ball; and her brother Robert "Bob" Ball. Jean is survived by her mother June; husband Leslie; children, David Jones and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Blodgett; grandchildren, Courtney Blodgett, Douglas Jones, and Patricia Jones; and her daughter-in-law Ellen Jones. A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of one's choice. To express condolences, please visit CatricalaFuneralHome.com
