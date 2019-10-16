Owens, Jean A. ALBANY Jean A. Owens, 70, passed away on October 11, 2019. Jean was born on November 7, 1948, daughter of the late Francis and Pruella Owens in Albany. Jean worked for New York State in various capacities eventually retiring from the Division of Parole. Jean also worked as a bartender for many years at the Palais Royal in Albany. She enjoyed visits to the casino and spending time with friends and family. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Owens; brothers, Tony Hinden (Judy), and William Heimburg (Susan); sister, Barbara Zeller; goddaughter, Lyric Cook; close friends, Earl T. LaMay III. and Tracy Mullany; and her beloved fur baby, Jake; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her grandson, Earl T. LaMay IV; her aunt, Sister Jean Owens; and an uncle, John Owens. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019