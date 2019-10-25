Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean A. Pelham. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Delmar 428 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Delmar 428 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pelham, Jean A. DELMAR Jean A. (Upton) Pelham, 87 of Delmar, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Pulaski, N.Y. on September 13, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Katherine (Hare) Upton. Jean was a graduate of the Strong School of Nursing and had been very active in its alumni association throughout the years. She met her future husband, Dr. Walter L. Pelham, while at Strong Memorial. His military service in the Army would take them to various hospitals throughout the country, bringing their family along the way. They would settle in Newark, N.Y. and in 1970 move to Delmar. Jean was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Delmar. She was a member of the Mary Marthas fellowship group, was instrumental in helping form the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop and had worked on the Tri-Village Directory. Jean's enjoyments included antiquing, garage saling, music and the Yankees. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Walter L. Pelham; and her daughters, Deborah Genoni (Raymond) of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Laurie Pelham of Albany, and Julie Pendleton of Chapel Hill, N.C. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Phyllis J. Upton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, in the First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Ashland, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Delmar.







