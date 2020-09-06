Petrucci, Jean A. DeJulio RENSSELAER Jean A. DeJulio Petrucci, age 91 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. She was born in Rensselaer and was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Goca DeJulio. Jean was employed at Price Chopper in East Greenbush for 28 years before her retirement. Wife of the late Frank Petrucci. Mother of Frank (Agnes) Petrucci. Grandmother of Sarah E. Petrucci and Rebecca L. Petrucci Little (Donald). Sister of the late James DeJulio; and sister-in-law of Eleanor DeJulio. Jean is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor and Community Hospice for the care, concern and support they provided. Contributions in her memory may be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com