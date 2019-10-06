HILLJE Jean Ann Dolan Jean my queen, two years have gone by and I miss you more than ever. It may be true, that time heals, but my memories of you, hon will last forever. Our first house was not much, but with your loving touch it became the Hillje castle on the hill. Sparkling brown eyed Jean and your favorite day, Christmas, with three happy smiling children, a picture perfect tree, your food and a beautiful table set for her royal family. Love is a home that our feet may leave but not our hearts. We will always be together hon, Love, George, Linda, and Scott
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019