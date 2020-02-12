Brennan, Jean B. MECHANICVILLE Jean B. Brennan, 95, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Pines of Utica with her family by her side. Jean was born on June 22, 1924, in Utica, the daughter of Harry F. and Lena (Sturges) Brown. She was a graduate of U.F.A. On November 1, 1952, Jean married Thomas M. Brennan in Westminster Presbyterian Church, a loving union for 50 years prior to his death on May 13, 2003. Jean was a bookkeeper for her father's business, H.F. Brown Machine Company. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Rotundo of Utica; son, Scott Brennan of Halfmoon; brother, Robert H. Brown; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Finnegan in 2018. Jean's family extends their gratitude to her friends and caregivers who were a great support to Jean. In keeping with Jean's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Family and friends will be welcome to attend a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jean's name may be made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements are with Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Messages of sympathy at surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020