Stephens, Jean B. CENTER BERLIN Jean B. Stephens, a longtime resident of Center Berlin in Rensselaer County, passed away at the age of 93, on March 15, 2020, at St. Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville, Mass. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Stephens, a Loudonville/Albany architect; and two sons, Marc and Paul. She is survived by her sons, Chris and Tom; daughters, Suzanne Kragiel and Linda Irving; as well as 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. As a young adult, Jean was active in civil rights in Albany, via the Arbor Hill Community Center, the Interracial Council, and the League of Women Voters. After moving to Berlin to raise her children, Jean was a volunteer at the Berlin Town Library and Historical Society. Jean was an avid gardener, genealogist, painter and poet. She wrote a column for The Echo, the predecessor to the Eastwick Press, and a historical drama about the Green Murder of a 19th century actress from Berlin. While raising her six children, Jean earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in cultural anthropology from Goddard College. She then traveled to Samana in the Dominican Republic, to interview descendants of freed African Americans. They had emigrated from the U.S. before the Civil War and established Protestant English speaking villages. Jean helped select the works of local island artists for exhibition and sale in Washington, D.C. Jean was a generous, gracious hostess and entertained extensively at "Springhill," her beloved family home in Berlin. Jean's ashes will be interred in the Stephens' family cemetery, adjacent to the Berlin Community Cemetery and overlooking "Springhill," the historic Peter Simmons homestead where the Van Rensselaer patroon collected 15 bushels of wheat a year as rent, where the first Suffolk sheep in America were raised and where a prolific spring continues to water the land. To share memories or condolences, please contact bumafuneralhome.com



