Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828

Colloton, Jean Bronson Cameron TROY Jean Bronson Colloton, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home in Troy. She was a resident of Nassau, East Greenbush, and Lake George for many years. Jean Milne Bronson was born on July 28, 1927, in Albany to Professor Barnard S. Bronson and Josephine Cameron. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James E. Colloton Sr. Jean is survived by her three sons, James E. Colloton Jr. (Pat), Kenneth B. Colloton (Annette), and Douglas R. Colloton (Rose). She was the proud grandmother of Kelly Martin (Tammy), James Colloton III (Kristin), Lisa Rutigliano (David), Jay Mason, and Jeannine and Cameron Colloton. Jean was also the great-grandmother of James Colloton IV and Hailey and Tristan Mason. Jean attended St. Agnes Elementary School, Milne High School, and Albany Academy for Girls, graduating in 1945. She attended Skidmore College and Geneseo College for Teachers, graduating in 1949. Jean worked in the education field teaching at both the Menands School and Rensselaer County BOCES. Jean also worked for Burke Marketing Research of Latham. Jean mostly enjoyed raising her three sons and later her beloved puppy dogs, as well as being a neighborhood mom. For 40 years Jean and Jim spent time with their family and friends at their Lake George home swimming, boating, and taking long hikes. Jean was an able "co-pilot" on Jim's many flying and sailing adventures. After retirement, during the winter months Jean and Jim enjoyed their home in Fort Pierce, Fla. Jean will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. The family would like to express their appreciation to the terrific staff at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home (Unit B2) that made it possible for Jean to enjoy her later life in comfort and dignity. A private family service will be held to celebrate her love and life. Donations in memory of Jean B. Colloton to support her love for the young people in her Lake George community may be made to the Putnam Youth Scholarship and Founders Fund, P.O. Box 39, Putnam Station, NY, 12861. Online condolences may be offered at







