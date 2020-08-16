Bytner, Jean WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Jean Bytner, of West Palm Beach, died on July 29, 2020, at home peacefully. She was an elegant woman loved by many. Jean grew up in Poultney, Vt., and was a graduate of the University of Vermont and John Hopkins University. She had a very full life: in her earlier career she was a surgical nurse in the operating room; a world traveler, owning and operating Bytner Travel, based in Albany; an avid curler, acting as president of the Albany Curling Club; and a classical music lover, acting as chairwoman of the Albany Symphony. Her most recent passion was playing croquet. As a member of the National Croquet Club, she won many titles in the tournaments she played. She was also a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and member of its guild. Jean was a longtime volunteer for the Norton Museum and Lourdes Noreen McKeen. Jean is survived by her three children, Lisa Bytner of New York City, Jana Bytner of Greenwich, Conn., and Renee Gregory of Darien, Conn.; a son-in-law Richard Gregory; three grandchildren, Richard, George, and Lillian; and a dog named Ginger. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on September 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Edward Catholic Church, 144 N. County Road, Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Edward's Charitable Fund at www.stedwardpb.com
in honor of Jean Bytner.