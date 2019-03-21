Maas, Jean C. VALATIE Jean C. Maas, 83 of Valatie, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. Born December 26, 1935 in Tarrytown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ester (Adams) Matzel. Jean and Robert were married for over 50 years. They enjoyed traveling especially trips on Lake George, their home on the Cape, and winters spent in Naples, Fla. Family was everything to Jean. She cherished visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She is survived by her son Douglas R. Maas (Kathy) of Valatie; two daughters, Linda Jean Staszowski (James) of Lenox, and Donna Marie Ciocci of Cototuit, Mass.; a brother Arthur Matzel (Pat) of Holbrook, N.J.; a sister-in-law Joan Matzel of Queens; seven grandchildren, Katie Valente, Justin Maas, Brittany Lagarce, Breana Staszowski, and Kristin, Kendra and Evan Ciocci; and a granddaughter Kelsi Maas. She was predeceased by her husband Robert E.Maas; and her brother Charles Matzel. The family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated professional staff at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kinderhook, with Reverend Tom Malionek officiating. Burial will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Those wishing to remember Jean in a special way may make donations to Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center 40 Sunset Avenue Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019