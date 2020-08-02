Molloy, Jean C. TROY Jean C. Molloy passed away peacefully in her home on July 30, 2020. Born in Green Island on January 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Martin F. Curley and Frances I. Curley. She graduated from St. Joseph's Roman Catholic School in Green Island and Catholic Central High School, class of 1944. Employment followed at the N.Y.S. Liquor Authority and in later years at the Troy Savings Bank as a mortgage processing clerk. She married Frank J. Molloy on September 14, 1946, and resided in Troy until the time of her death. A communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy, she enjoyed celebrating Mass on Saturday's at 4 p.m., with her son David, and seeing her friends. During her years as a stay-at-home mom, she was involved in the Troy Record Woman's Auxiliary, St. Joseph's School Mother's Club and the Woman's Auxiliary of the Catholic War Veterans. In her retirement years, she was an active participant of the Sycaway Seniors, enjoying their various bus trips and organizing desserts for their monthly meetings. She was the "Best Mom Ever" and we told her that as often as we could. Those who knew her loved her. Jean is survived by her children, Susan Schettini of Stratford, Conn., Cynthia (Robert) Platt of Tupper Lake, Martin (Jayne) Molloy of Troy, and David Molloy of Troy; her grandchildren, Todd (Kate) Schettini, Suzanne (Grayson) Chinn, Brian (Megan) Platt, Kevin (Erin) Platt, Tara (George) Martin, and Eileen (Christopher) Crivello; and by her great-grandchildren, Tessa, William, Eleanor, George, Patrick, Charlotte, Hayden, and Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank; and her brother Wallace Curley. To conform to current COVID-19 restrictions, Jean's funeral Mass will be held privately for her family. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Troy. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Jean may consider a donation to the Aniridia Foundation "Letters of Love Fundraiser" P.O. Box 5705, Charlottesville, VA, 22905. Please include "In memory of Jean C. Molloy" in the memo of any donations.