Benham, Jean D. MECHANICVILLE Mrs. Jean D. Benham, 90 of No. Main St., passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Friday, June 12, 2020, due to complications associated with COVID-19. Born in Green Island, September 2, 1929, daughter of the late Christy and Beatrice Clark Volz. A 1946 graduate of Heatly High School, Green Island, she also attended Mildred Elly. Shortly after high school, Jean moved to Mechanicville and married Walter J. Benham. Jean was a communicant of St. Paul's Catholic Church. Jean was all about her very large and loving family, whose adoration brought her great joy and happiness. In addition, she touched the lives of so many and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have in their lives. After being very active raising her five children, Jean worked for Tagson's Paper Co and retired there after 30 years of service. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Walter J. Benham in 1981; her brother James Volz who was very kind and caring to her while she was a young girl; and a 19 day old infant daughter Mary Benham. Survivors include her five children: Linda (Miguel) Negron, James Benham, Donna (Joe) DeVellis, Barb (Tony) Cuilla, Susan (Tom) Boehlert. Blessed and fortunate to have 15 grandchildren: Paul Woodcock, Carol Marx, Farrah D'Aloia, Mark Negron, Jennifer Alabiso, Alyssa Phelps, Juliana Fuchs, Lauren Cummings, Jeramy Lisky, Joey DeVellis, Jessica Daigneault, Tony Cuilla Jr. Timothy Cuilla, Trenda Vey, Tanya Munger. Jean continued to be even more blessed with 20 great- grandchildren. Believe it or not, she could tell you every name of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean's family thanks the entire staff at St. Peter's Nursing for the wonderful care of our Mother, with special thanks to Sister Mary, Sister Pat, Jamie and Jovel. A private service will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church, Stillwater with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend the committal service in St. Paul's Cemetery at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, practicing social distancing. Following the committal service, please attend the social distancing celebration of life for Jean at 39 West St., Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the Mechanicville Fire Department or the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, in respectful memory of Jean D. Benham. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, memories or photos they may have of Jean.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.