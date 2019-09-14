Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Dorsey. View Sign Service Information Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-4454 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorsey, Jean ALBANY Jean Dorsey, 90, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, peacefully in the company of her sons. Jean was born in Liverpool, England, daughter of the late Walter and Emily Pursglove. She graduated from high school in Liverpool and attended Siena College for coursework in real estate. Jean was employed with Picotte Real Estate as a licensed residential broker. She developed a strong business relationship and lasting friendship with the Picotte family. Upon Picotte discontinuing residential real estate she joined Blackman & DeStafano. She was a pioneer as a female broker in the community and received many awards and acknowledgments for her accomplishments. She was a member of the Albany Real Estate Board and was fond of her clients and associates. She was well known to the management heads of all the local banks. She maintained an ongoing friendship with many clients. After retirement in 2001, focus switched to grandchildren, gardening, connecting with former friends and colleagues, keeping current with latest news events, sports (Yankees, Giants and Liverpool and Everton soccer), classic movies, Tony Bennett and most of all, enjoying being independent and helpful to others. She had a lifetime of respect and involvement with Native American culture and issues. Most of all, retirement involved enjoying life with her husband and occasionally advising her sons. Jean is survived by her sons, B. Walter Dorsey, Ira L. Dorsey and his companion Dana Pomerville and Anthony E. Dorsey; her brother, Eric Pursglove; her cherished grandchildren, Anthony Dorsey, Jessicah Dorsey and Valene Przbylo-Soke; nephews, Keith Petty, Eric Pursglove Jr. and Tom Dorsey Jr.; and niece, Okonta Dorsey. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Bernard A. Dorsey; her sister, Doreen Petty; nephew, David Pursglove; and her beloved cousins, Rita Ashton and Silvia Ashton. Jean was a member of the Episcopal Cathedral of All Saints and found peace in all of the teachings, good deeds and efforts to the community at large and thoughtfulness and lifelong consideration for the family. The family is grateful to the thoughts and kindness of all the clergy and members of the congregation. Special note to Doris Bedell, Cathryne Welch, Keith St. John and Father John Scott as they tirelessly consoled her through the past three years, especially the last days. The Dorsey family appreciated all of the medical and caring staff that so professionally and thoughtfully treated and cared for Jean. This includes, but is not limited to, her primary care physician Dr. Nazia Habib, case manager Vickie Crowder, R.N. and all the practice staff, St. Peter's Hospital, The EDDY Home Care, the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation. Mother had four lifelong devoted friends in Stella Barnett, Doris Bedell, Helen Foster and June Jordan. The family is grateful beyond words to Peter Lansburg and Alan Keith who, for the past three years, were always steadfast to assist and comfort Jean. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. in the Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. The funeral home will be open on Monday, September 16, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Arrangements are by the DeLegge Funeral Home of Schenectady. For flowers and condolences, you may visit



