Jean Driggs

Driggs, Jean ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Jean C. Driggs of Englewood, Fla. formerly of West Sand Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jean was predeceased by her husband Leslie; and granddaughter Leslie Jean Rosenthal. Survivors include her sister Helen (David) Zelnick; her brother James (Carol) Comfort; daughter Linda (Charles Bruce) Rosenthal; son Daniel (Cheryl) Driggs; granddaughters, Meaghan (Michael) Hart and Kaitlyn (Jason) Sideris; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Rosenthal, Maddox, Ashlyn, and Emersyn Hart; and many nieces and nephews. Jean taught many years for the Averill Park School District in New York. Never fully retiring after leaving New York, Jean volunteered teaching preschool and elementary age children until the age of 91. Teaching children and caring for others was her lifelong passion, along with her love of sewing and quilting. Jean also worked as a volunteer for several charities and organizations in Florida and across the United States. She took great pride in her mission work at church which included organizing Christmas gifts for migrant children for many years and making little dresses and shorts for children in Africa. A private service will be held at a future date. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
