Mulson, Jean E. POESTENKILL Jean E. Mulson, 79 of Poestenkill, passed into eternal rest on August 25, 2019. Jean was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Leo and Marie Narbon; and wife of Paul C. Mulson of Poestenkill. Jean was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. She spent her career as an executive secretary for the Chemical and Environmental Department at R.P.I. in Troy. Jean's great joy was supporting and building lasting relationships with the many students she helped over the years. In addition to her husband Paul, Jean is also survived by her sons, Scott Mulson and his wife Courtney Mulson, Mark Mulson and his partner Stewart Hineline, and Gregg Mulson; and her grandsons, Ryan, Benjamin, Sam and Brendan Mulson. Jean's family would like to send a note of special thanks to the staff of the C1 Unit at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home for their support and care. The funeral service for Jean was private. A celebration of life reception will be announced. The family requests that to remember Jean in a special way, donations in her memory made be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019