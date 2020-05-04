Wernig, Jean E. SCHODACK Jean E. "Grammy" Wernig, 80 years old, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on May 1, 2020. She fought a long battle with cancer, and truly did not want to leave this world or her family. She was born in Cooperstown on January 13, 1940, and lived in the Schodack area most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Theodora (Hermann) Hutchins; and her brothers, Richard, James, and Raymond "Butch" Hutchins. She is survived by her baby sister, Patricia (Kenneth) Van Allen. She was also predeceased by her husband William, just two days prior; and is survived by their daughter, Diana (Theodore) Danz. She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Cole, Jessica (Michael) Decker, and Michael Rivers Jr.; and proud great-grandmother of Alicia, Alex, Blake, Brady, and Casey. Jean worked for many years at Sterling Winthrop Research Institute. She also ran a very successful business with her sister in the '70s, PJ's Diner. She loved to cook, loved animals, birds and especially her dog, Annie. Most of all, she loved her family. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be private and limited due to COVID-19.









