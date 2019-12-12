Getgen, Jean F. COLONIE Jean F. Getgen, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, after a short illness. Jean was born in Albany to the late, Jack L. and Alice Hogan Krug. She was a lifelong area resident. Jean worked for most of her life in the family business, Krug Farm on Everett Road in Albany. Jean was a faithful communicant of Christ Our Light Parish in Loudonville. She loved traveling and visited many places worldwide. She was an avid reader especially history, loved gardening, her church and just the simple pleasures of life. Jean leaves behind to mourn her loss her five children: Christine (David) Houghton of Niskayuna, Phyllis (Michael) Harris of Rotterdam, Jane (Charles) Betz of Guilderland, Shelley Simmons of Ballston Spa and Lee Getgen and fiance, Joseph Carey of Colonie; five siblings: Kathy Otty, Joyce Hunter, Laurel Russell, William Krug and Larry Krug; along with nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville, where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in Jean's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019