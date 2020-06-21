Jean Fiore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fiore, Jean TROY Jean Fiore, 94, passed away June 12, 2020. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Swertinski; and the wife of the late Joseph Fiore. Jean graduated from Catholic Central High School and then from Nursing school in Westchester County where she resided for many years before returning to the area. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Alice and Delores Swertinski; and by other relatives. Jean was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley, Joe and John. The family wishes to thank Debbie Nichols for the outstanding care she gave to Jean. Services will be private at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved