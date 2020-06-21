Fiore, Jean TROY Jean Fiore, 94, passed away June 12, 2020. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Swertinski; and the wife of the late Joseph Fiore. Jean graduated from Catholic Central High School and then from Nursing school in Westchester County where she resided for many years before returning to the area. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Alice and Delores Swertinski; and by other relatives. Jean was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley, Joe and John. The family wishes to thank Debbie Nichols for the outstanding care she gave to Jean. Services will be private at this time.