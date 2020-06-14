Mastrianni, Jean Franzoni MECHANICVILLE Jean Franzoni Mastrianni, 91 of Hemstreet Park, died peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief illness. A native of Troy and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born September 26, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Alphine Franzoni. Jean worked side by side with her husband Jerome, who owned and operated Modern Pharmacy in Mechanicville beginning in 1952 on No. Main St. and later moved to So. Central Ave., retiring the business in 1992. Jean's unending love for her children was present in the way she cared for them and later for the joy brought to her by becoming a grandmother. Above all else in her life, spending time with her family made her the happiest. Enjoying the pleasures of being home, Jean excelled at sewing, cooking, and baking. She was a faithful member of All Saints on the Hudson (Assumption-St. Paul) Church in Mechanicville. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jerome G. Mastrianni Jr., who died in 2011; as well as her brother Orfeo John Franzoni. Survivors include her four loving children: Jerome (Michele) Mastrianni III of Saratoga Springs, Jeanne Westra of Wenham, Mass., Susan (Jonathan) Vromen of Staatsburg, N.Y. and Dr. James (Maribeth) Mastrianni of Chicago. Also his four grandchildren, Christian (Sophie), Alexander and Nicholas (Nannette) Westra and Nicole Mastrianni, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Jean will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205, in loving memory of Jean Mastrianni. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, memories or photos they may have of Jean.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.