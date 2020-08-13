1/1
Jean G. Kohrs
Kohrs, Jean G. DURHAM Jean G. Kohrs, of Durham, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 90. Jean was born in Brooklyn on July 16, 1930, to the late Gertrude and William Harold "Harry" Cochrane. She was predeceased by her brother Robert "Bob" Cochrane; and her sister Susan McNulty. Jean moved to Durham with her family in 1947 and was a 1948 graduate of Greenville High School. After graduating from Russell Sage College in 1952, she began her 30 plus year career of teaching, most of those years in the Durham Elementary School. Jean married the love of her life, Charles A. Kohrs in 1952. After retiring in 1988, Jean and Charles spent their time traveling and spending time with friends and family. Jean loved the outdoors. She loved walking on back country roads, beaches and nature trails. Jean was known to wow her friends with spontaneous headstands, perfect grammar, and she could whoop anyone at ping pong if they had the courage to step up to the table. She could also shoot a gun with ease, however, aiming was not really a thing for her. Jean is survived by her loving husband Charles; her son Carl A. Kohrs (Chris); her daughter Lynn A. Kohrs (Steve); grandchildren, Sydney and Jesse Kohrs, and Karen, Erik and Marilyn Obertubbesing. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Iris Cochrane, as well has her many nieces and nephews. Jean's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the third floor West nursing staff of the Pines Nursing home in Catskill for their compassionate care. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in September, date and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jean's memory to the Potter Hollow Union Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 576, Preston Hollow, NY, 12469 and/or The Oak Hill Durham Fire Company, 103 CT RT 22, Oak Hill, NY, 12460. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
