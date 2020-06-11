Verhagen, Jean G. BRENTWOOD, N.H. Jean Gertrude Verhagen passed away on June 4, 2020, at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, N.H. She had celebrated her 92nd birthday a few days prior. She was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Schauman Scherer. She was the sister and sister-in-law of the late Norma and Lionel Wyld, and Richard and Shirley Scherer, currently of Voorheesville. Jean is survived by her children, Sharon St. Pierre of Ballston Spa, Deborah Rizza of Cotuit, Mass., Robin Walsh of Taunton, Mass., Scott (Melissa) Verhagen of Cromwell, Conn. and Amy Verhagen Martin of Dover, N.H. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was a wonderful mother and friend. She was a great cook, kind person and worked tirelessly to provide for her family. She retired from the D.O.T. in Voorheesville; had worked at Filene's in Guilderland and for O'Connor Lumber in Westfield, Mass. She loved her trips to Cape Cod, a good lobster roll and a cold gin and tonic. She lived life to the very fullest in her 92 years on Earth and is now happily reunited with her father, mother and sister in Heaven. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations are welcome in her name to the Voorheesville Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville, NY, 12186. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy- McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.