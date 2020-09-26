1/1
Jean Henrietta Waldek
1929 - 2020
Waldek, Jean Henrietta TRUMBULL, Conn. Jean Henrietta (Gerretsen) Waldek's soul went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 24, 2020, with the confidence of her resurrection and life eternal when Jesus returns. Jean, age 91, of Trumbull, Conn., previously of Clifton Park, beloved wife of the Reverend Erich Waldek, passed away in Milford, Conn. Jean was born on March 19, 1929, in South Ozone Park, Queens, the daughter of the late Gerret and Frieda (Feil) Gerretsen. Throughout her life Jean actively served her Lord in all the Lutheran congregations pastored by her husband Erich, including congregations in: Elmont, Rome, Clifton Park and Liverpool, N.Y., Mechanicsville, Va., Sterling Heights, Mich. and Ontario, Canada. She especially loved to teach Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and spend time with her kids and grandkids. Jean started out working as a telephone operator with AT&T before becoming a full-time homemaker raising four sons and volunteering at their local schools. Jean was constantly driven to help others, especially the elderly and those in need. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include her four sons: Paul and his wife Katherine of Trumbull, Conn., Mark and his wife Jodi of Greenfield Center, John and his wife Anne of Randolph, N.J., and David and his wife Jennifer of Clifton Park; twelve grandchildren: Emily (Platzer) and her husband Aaron, Luke and his wife Abby, Justin, Rachel, Rebekah, Kalvin and his wife Emily, Stefanie, Christina, Robert, Zachary, Gregory and Kimberly; two great-grandchildren: Grace and Evelyn; and one nephew, Jon Gerretsen. Jean was predeceased by her brother John Gerretsen; and a grandson Matthew Waldek. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, in Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church in Trumbull, Conn. Memorials may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1593 Crescent Rd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. For additional information or to leave a message of joyful remembrance, visit wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 26, 2020.
