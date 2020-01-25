Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Jean Hunter RSCJ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hunter, Sister Jean RSCJ ALBANY Religious of the Sacred Heart, Jean Hunter, RSCJ, died January 20, 2020, in Albany. Jean Hunter was born on February 12, 1931, in New Rochelle, N.Y. to James Francis Hunter and Rosemary Abbott Hunter. Jean entered the Society of the Sacred Heart at Kenwood in 1954. She made her first vows in 1956 and her final profession in Rome in 1962. Sister Hunter taught at the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grosse Pointe, Mich., the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Greenwich, Conn. and Kenwood, in Albany. She served in administration at Manhattanville College, and later, at the Diocese of Albany and the Archdiocese of Detroit. She served as a pastoral associate at St. Edward Parish in Seattle and as a case manager at the YWCA in Kent and then in Seattle, Wash. Sister Hunter served on Society committees, diocesan committees in Albany and Detroit and national organizations. Sister Hunter is survived by her brother, Anthony "Tony" Hunter of Massachusetts; her sister, Barbara Latu of Pennsylvania; many loving nieces and nephews, and her Sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A funeral Mass will be held for Sister Hunter in the Teresian House Chapel at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 27. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63108.



Hunter, Sister Jean RSCJ ALBANY Religious of the Sacred Heart, Jean Hunter, RSCJ, died January 20, 2020, in Albany. Jean Hunter was born on February 12, 1931, in New Rochelle, N.Y. to James Francis Hunter and Rosemary Abbott Hunter. Jean entered the Society of the Sacred Heart at Kenwood in 1954. She made her first vows in 1956 and her final profession in Rome in 1962. Sister Hunter taught at the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grosse Pointe, Mich., the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Greenwich, Conn. and Kenwood, in Albany. She served in administration at Manhattanville College, and later, at the Diocese of Albany and the Archdiocese of Detroit. She served as a pastoral associate at St. Edward Parish in Seattle and as a case manager at the YWCA in Kent and then in Seattle, Wash. Sister Hunter served on Society committees, diocesan committees in Albany and Detroit and national organizations. Sister Hunter is survived by her brother, Anthony "Tony" Hunter of Massachusetts; her sister, Barbara Latu of Pennsylvania; many loving nieces and nephews, and her Sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A funeral Mass will be held for Sister Hunter in the Teresian House Chapel at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 27. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63108. Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close