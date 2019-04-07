Gavin, Jean J. ALBANY Jean J. Gavin, 93, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Teresian House. Jean was the devoted wife to the late Frank Gavin. She was fun and sun loving, an avid Yankee fan, she loved celebrating her birthday, dancing, traveling to Cape Cod and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a proud graduate of Syracuse University. Jean is survived by her beloved children, Susan Payne, Robin Devoti and Lawrence (Jana) Miller. She is the adored grandmother of Lisa (Andrew) Krestalude, Kelly (Christopher) Belthoff, Paul (Mar) Devoti, Erin (Tom) Miller, Melissa Arnold, Shannon Pavas, Justin Miller and Evan Miller. The cherished great-grandmother of Alexander Miller, Kyrstin Belthoff, Sarah Devoti, Emma Miller, Andrea Towne, Melanie Krestalude, Marisa Belthoff, Jacob Arnold, Ophelia Pavas, Katarina Pavas and Kelly Sofia Devoti. She is also survived by her loving stepchildren, Fr. Emmett Gavin, O.Carm. and Carol Donohue; her step-grandchildren, Gavin (Christina) Donohue, Sean Donohue, Darren (Danielle) Donohue and step-great-grandchildren, Joseph, Grace, Molly, Katie and Jack. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany on Tuesday, April 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Caregivers, 2021 Western Ave., Suite 104, Albany, NY 12203 in Jean's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019