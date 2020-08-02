Gordon, Jean Kipniss RENSSELAER Jean Kipniss Gordon, 85, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Rensselaer. She was born Jean Elizabeth Prutton on June 27, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio. Her parents were Arthur Prutton and the former Catherine Steck. She attended the University of Iowa, and in 1954 married Robert Kipniss. She worked for a time in the publishing industry in New York City, and authored the 1966 book Judy the Waitress (What Job for Me?), published by McGraw Hill. After her marriage ended in divorce, she moved to Albany and earned a registered nursing degree from Maria College. Jean worked on the infectious disease ward at Albany Medical Center in the early stages of the AIDS epidemic. She later served as a nurse at the Camp Cass juvenile detention center, and at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility, where she was known affectionately as "Grandma." In 1985, she married John "Jack" W. Gordon where they lived peacefully in the rural town of Broome for many years. She was known for her courage, generosity, compassion and selflessness. She was a lover of animals and the serene beauty of the Schoharie Valley. Jean was predeceased by her sister Julie Prutton Polzer; and by Jack Gordon. She is survived by her children: Max Kipniss, Ivan Kipniss (Barbara), Ruby Krajick (Kevin) and Ben Kipniss (Nicole); and by her grandchildren: Eugene and Emma Kipniss, Alphonso and Nathan Kipniss, Stella and Lydia Krajick, and Angelina and Giovanni Kipniss. Due to her wishes and the current pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a time to be determined in the future.





