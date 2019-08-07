Kentris, Jean L. TROY Jean L. Kentris, 89, passed away on August 4, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 25, 1930, daughter of the late Donald and Frances Savage in Johnstown. Jean and her husband raised their family together in Troy and retired to Florida. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicle Title Bureau. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was a devoted Christian, and was a member of St. Williams in Troy and later a communicant of Christ The King. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald S. Kentris in 1992; infant daughter, Debbie; and sisters-in-law, Blanche Savage and Monica Savage. She is survived by her children, Lucinda Kentris, Michael Kentris (Rose), Tamara Tasota (Daniel), John Kentris (Nancy), Frances Kentris, Paul Kentris, and Anne Farnam (Timothy); 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Savage (Joan), and William Savage (Joann); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. in Christ The King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King Church, will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ The King Church or The . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019