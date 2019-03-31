BASSETT Jean M. Jeanie, It has been six years without you physically being here, but you have never left our hearts. We are surrounded by memories of the times we shared with you and your positive impact on who we became will be felt forever. I know there are times when we all feel your support from up above, reminding us of how special you were. We keep living life the way you taught us - finding the good in whoever we meet and the joy in what we do. Knowing that our newest addition has a little bit of you within him will always bring a smile to our face and joy to all of us in our life story. We love you, miss you and will always remember to "Smile because it happened!" Forever, John, Amanda, Justin and Elena
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019