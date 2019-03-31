In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean M. Bassett. View Sign

BASSETT Jean M. Jeanie, It has been six years without you physically being here, but you have never left our hearts. We are surrounded by memories of the times we shared with you and your positive impact on who we became will be felt forever. I know there are times when we all feel your support from up above, reminding us of how special you were. We keep living life the way you taught us - finding the good in whoever we meet and the joy in what we do. Knowing that our newest addition has a little bit of you within him will always bring a smile to our face and joy to all of us in our life story. We love you, miss you and will always remember to "Smile because it happened!" Forever, John, Amanda, Justin and Elena



BASSETT Jean M. Jeanie, It has been six years without you physically being here, but you have never left our hearts. We are surrounded by memories of the times we shared with you and your positive impact on who we became will be felt forever. I know there are times when we all feel your support from up above, reminding us of how special you were. We keep living life the way you taught us - finding the good in whoever we meet and the joy in what we do. Knowing that our newest addition has a little bit of you within him will always bring a smile to our face and joy to all of us in our life story. We love you, miss you and will always remember to "Smile because it happened!" Forever, John, Amanda, Justin and Elena Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close