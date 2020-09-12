Coonrad, Jean M. TROY Jean M. Coonrad, aka "The Bean," passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 93. Jean was born on August 28, 1927, in Troy to John K. and Francis C. Daley. Jean married John J. "Apples" Coonrad on October 22, 1949. Jean and Apps had seven children: Christine, Carol, Timothy, Jay (Nancy Whitmann, Corey Coonrad, and Kyle Coonrad), Linda (Chris Hofheinz, Leah Hofheinz, and Greg Hofheinz), Robert (Debbie O'Connor, Chelsea Coonrad, Kerry O'Connor, and Daniel O'Connor), and David (Robin Hansen). Jean had a huge extended family of brother and sister, Jack and Anne; as well as grandkids, Corey, Kyle, Leah, Greg, Chelsea, Kerry, and Danny; nieces, Betty Hug, Cindy Hoffman, Margie Bradley, Amy Bradley Fraser, Cathy Daley Pitanillo, and Meg Daley Ramsay; and nephews, John Bradley, Bill Bradley, and Jack Daley. Extended families include the Hugs, Bradleys, Hoffmans, Nancy Whittman Coonrad (Jay), Debbie O'Connor (Bob), Robin Hansen (Dave), Pat and Chuck Coonrad, and a slew of others who may not be acknowledged here but are well thought of and thought of as family. Also, a shout out the DeMartinos, Janet, Hank, Carol, Paul/Dino, Jon, and Joel, who really were and are part of the Coonrad family. Least of all Rufio, who was a constant companion and awesome pet to Carol and Bean and all who entered through the front door. Jean loved to be surrounded by family and friends and was always in high demand at gatherings of the same. Jean loved crossword puzzles, word search, the "kazoo," Jeopardy, travel (though Charlie never wanted to stop for bathroom breaks), Saratoga chips, honey mustard and onion pretzels and coffee ice cream. Jean loved competing with Carol in Jeopardy, road tripping with Chris, loving the memory of Linda, Jay's ability to get things done, day trips with and daily phone calls from Tim, talks with Bob, Dave always there with fun, barbecue and sense of family. Also worth mentioning is that Jean skipped a grade in grade school, something she never let her children forget (they loved that about her). Jean was a devoted Catholic and went to church regularly as part of her dedication to her faith. All of Jean's kids attended St. Augustine's School and church and were all better people because of Jean's mothering and guidance. Jean for years worked with the lady's auxiliary, took care of the alter linens and volunteered what little time she had to many causes. In her early life Jean was employed by N.Y. Telephone. Jean left the workforce to raise her growing family when her first child was born (not knowing six more would follow). Over the years Jean also filled in as a switchboard operator at Behr-Manning Company, and also helped out with catering and making Hors d'oeuvres in DeMartinos' garage (De-Mar Catering, Inc). There will be a funeral Mass for Jean on Monday, September 14, at 12 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 4th Avenue and 114th Street, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, 209 Oakwood Ave., Troy. All are welcome at the church and/or cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Clubs, 501 4th Ave., Troy, NY, 12182 or lansingburghboysandgirlsclub.com
