Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110

Hart, Jean M. LATHAM Jean Mahota Hart of Latham and formerly of Hudson, beloved wife, mother, and sister-in-law, passed peacefully on July 5, 2019. As an educator for 34 years, she made a profound and lasting impact on many lives, teaching English at junior and senior high schools in Poughkeepsie and at Shaker. Since retiring in 2000, Jean enjoyed a new era; every September she'd smile at the buses going by the home she shared with her husband Jim and their daughter Ashley. Up until the past few years, she continued to host every family holiday dinner, always cooking enough delicious food to ensure leftovers so no one would leave her home without a "doggy bag." Through the years, she kept in touch with her students and friends, acting as a mentor and friend, sharing parenting and life advice. She had a passion for the culinary arts and bonded with her daughter over this, passing the Christmas entertaining torch to her last year. A selfless, devoted wife and mother, Jean took great joy in and prioritized her loved ones' happiness. While we are sorely missing her smile, laugh, and love, we are so fortunate to have been loved by her. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Bela and Bess Kozub Mahota; and her daughter Jillian. She is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Ashley; brothers-in-law, Tom, Phil, and Bob; and many family and friends, who have been very supportive over the years, especially in her final days. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the caring and supportive staff at Albany Medical Hospital ICU. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A Catholic Mass will follow on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 429 E. Allen St., Hudson. Interment, Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson. Donations to the March of Dimes, 595 New Loudon Road, #264, Latham, NY, 12110 are welcome. Condolence book at











