Keville, Jean M. COHOES Jean McClure Keville, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green, in the care of loved ones. Jean was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Marion Rogers McClure. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Keville; and her son Jon Keville. Jean was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Troy Business College. She was a bookkeeper at Regan Washer and Company for many years and later worked at the Town of North Greenbush town office, before retiring. Jean loved music and her musical tastes varied widely. She also loved singing and especially harmonizing. Some of her other interests included reading, spending time with her family, trips to the ocean, watching golf and the Yankees, and baking the best chocolate chip cookies. She was the beloved mother of James (Carol) Keville and Jo-Anne (Walter) Hughes; and loving grandmother of Erica Keville, JJ (Lindsay) Keville, Lindsay (Chris) Barone, Kate (Drew) Shellard, Evan, and Cai-Lin Hughes. Jean was also blessed to be a great-grandmother to Brooklyn and Madison Barone, Eloise Keville, and Kennedy Shellard. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jean was the oldest of nine and is survived by Marian Lais, James (Sandra) McClure, Joyce (Jack) Wilfore, and Joan DeDeo; she was predeceased by Elizabeth, Leonard, Paul, and Walter. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Kelley, Sara, Melissa, Shavone, Alexus, Alicia, Mike, and Brittani, who provided loving care and companionship to their mother daily; and to Melanie, Linda, Rose, Kristi, and Sondra for overseeing her medical needs and Laurie, for acting as the liaison for the family especially during the pandemic. They are grateful to the Eddy Village Green administration for putting the safety of the elders above all else. The family would also like to thank The Community Hospice of Albany in particular, Stephanie, Lauren, Carolyn, and Leo for providing an extra level of comfort to their mother and family, over the last few months. A memorial service followed by interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery will be planned for a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com