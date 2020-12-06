1/1
Jean M. Phibbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phibbs, Jean M. COLONIE Jean M. Phibbs, 76 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Jean was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Rosalyn M. Zehner Conlan. She was employed by the New York Telephone Co. and Campbell Plastics, and for many years by Trans World Entertainment until her retirement. Jean was known for her love of bingo and her visits to casinos. Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Vogel; her brother, Daniel Conlan; and her sister, Anna Conlan. She is survived by her grandchildren, Joseph and Danielle Vogel; her brother, Thomas J. Conlan (Helen Mathews) of Latham; her nephew, James (Victoria) Conde; and her niece, Kathy Hughes of Albany. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved