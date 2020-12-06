Phibbs, Jean M. COLONIE Jean M. Phibbs, 76 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Jean was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Rosalyn M. Zehner Conlan. She was employed by the New York Telephone Co. and Campbell Plastics, and for many years by Trans World Entertainment until her retirement. Jean was known for her love of bingo and her visits to casinos. Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Vogel; her brother, Daniel Conlan; and her sister, Anna Conlan. She is survived by her grandchildren, Joseph and Danielle Vogel; her brother, Thomas J. Conlan (Helen Mathews) of Latham; her nephew, James (Victoria) Conde; and her niece, Kathy Hughes of Albany. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
.