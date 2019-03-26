Skelly, Jean M. CLIFTON PARK Jean M. Skelly, age 88 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born in Utica on June 22, 1930 to the late Jane and Charles Moore. She is predeceased by her husband, Francis C. Skelly; sisters, Peg and Jeanette; brother, Don; her son-in-law, John Avellino; as well as Don and Marilyn Skelly. Jean attended Oswego State College and earned a bachelor's degree in teaching. She taught for many years, mostly in the elementary grades. She was active in the community groups and held officer's positions in the P.T.A., Fortnightly group, Rosary Altar Society and Vassar Hospital Volunteer Association. She married the love of her life, Francis C. Skelly, from Wappingers Falls on September 4, 1954. She is survived by her eight loving children, Bernard Skelly, Colleen Avellino, Martin (Donna Mambrino) Skelly, Karen (John) Keane, Mary Jean (Kip) Miller, Edward (Amy) Skelly, Margaret (Marty) Tully and Peter (Kristine) Skelly. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy (Robert) Nolan; and her brother, Father Edward Moore who was a Maryknoll Missionary in Central America for over 50 years. She was proud of her eight grandsons and five granddaughters. She also had many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9 in Round Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205, or to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2019