Jean M. Wells
1925 - 2020
Wells, Jean M. HALFMOON Jean M. Wells, age 95 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born on June 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Decker) MacRae. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Wells. Jean was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and worked as a telephone operator during World War II. She was a long-time member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Lansingburgh and attended the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park in recent years. She was a charter member of the Halfmoon Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, trips to Cape Cod, cheering on her beloved New York Knicks, and working on crossword and wordsearch puzzles. She is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Wells; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the entire staff of House #7 at the Eddy Village Green for their wonderful care and love that was received while Jean resided there. A special thanks to "The Sisters" for always going the extra mile, and a thank you to the staff of the Community Hospice for your support. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Staff Enrichment Fund, Eddy Village Green, 200 Village Green Way, Cohoes, NY 12047. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
