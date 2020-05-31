Harris, Jean Madeline CAPE CHARLES, Va. Jean Madeline Harris, 87, wife of the late Harold P. Harris and a resident of Cape Charles, Va., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. A native of Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Popp Sr. and the late Anna Carroll Popp. Jean was a retired bookkeeper. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Jennifer Harris Forker and her husband, Christopher, of Cape Charles; and a grandson, Kyle Forker of Cape Charles. A service will be conducted at a later date in the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA, 23418. Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.