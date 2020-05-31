Jean Madeline Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harris, Jean Madeline CAPE CHARLES, Va. Jean Madeline Harris, 87, wife of the late Harold P. Harris and a resident of Cape Charles, Va., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. A native of Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Popp Sr. and the late Anna Carroll Popp. Jean was a retired bookkeeper. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Jennifer Harris Forker and her husband, Christopher, of Cape Charles; and a grandson, Kyle Forker of Cape Charles. A service will be conducted at a later date in the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA, 23418. Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved