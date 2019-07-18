Boggs, Jean Malkin SLINGERLANDS Jean Malkin Boggs, age 92 of Slingerlands, died on July 16, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the College of Wooster where she met her husband of 73 years, Malcolm Chase Boggs, who survives her. She is also survived by two daughters, Carol of Boston and Jan Kirshenbaum of Schenectady; and a grandson, Chase Malcolm Boggs of Canandaigua. Her son David predeceased her. Mal's employment with G.E. led to years of residing in Schenectady, Winchester, Mass. and Roanoke. Va. Jean earned her library science degree from SUNY Albany and worked at Russell Sage in Albany. They retired in Roanoke where they enjoyed 30 years of community involvement, travel, and friendships. Jean was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, the Roanoke Museum, nursing home visits, school tutoring, and the Presbyterian church. There will be no formal memorial service. Mal would welcome visitors at Eddy Village Green Beverwyck in Slingerlands to share memories of Jean.



