Martel-Gurvitch, Jean Marie LATHAM Jean Marie Martel-Gurvitch, also known as Jeanie, Gina and Nonna, 70, passed away suddenly on January 17, 2020, at her Old Loudon Road, Latham residence of 48 years. She was born on March 24, 1949, in Troy to Meredith Martel-Hill and was raised by Kathleen and Russell Martel. She graduated from Shaker High, class of 1967. Her education continued on to receive a cosmetology license from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. She became a hairdresser for Savon Coiffure for many years before she decided to attend nursing school at Hudson Valley where she became a licensed practical nurse. She started her nursing career at the Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center in Cohoes and later became a private-duty nurse providing nursing care to Alzheimer's, stroke and cancer patients in their homes. She continued to further her education of continued training for the Workshops and Disease Control Seminars. Jean Marie was always professional, organized and energetic and demonstrated a high level of patience and compassion with the unique ability to remain calm in stressful situation. She was extremely reliable, consistently portraying extreme positivity. Jean loved being with her family and playing with her granddaughter Alina who she would read to and color with. Jean was an avid lover of animals of all kinds and she loved horseback riding, travel, being by the water, walking her dog Ginger, backgammon, darts and most of all going out to lunches; sitting and laughing with her close friends. She is survived by her husband Max William Gurvitch and family; daughter Michelle Marie Adams and husband John Adams; grandchildren, John Anthony Adams, Michael Joseph Adams, Nicholas Dominick Adams, great-grandson, Jamison Adams; great-granddaughter, Alina Violet Adams; aunts, Meryl J. Popp and Irma G. Behuniak; siblings, Terry Hill, Beatrice Hill-Brown, William Hill, Linda Martel-Zyck and husband Tom Zyck, Gary Martel, Brent and Laurie Martel, and Marybeth Martel and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life gathering will be held on February 8, at the Desmond Hotel, 660 Albany Shaker Road, Albany from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend. In the spring (date to be announced) there will be a service to bless a special memory box in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Paradise at 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany. A plaque with her favorite calla lilies will be placed so that her family and friends are welcome to visit her any time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the and would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020