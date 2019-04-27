Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie McMillen. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill corner Pine and Lodge Streets View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McMillen, Jean Marie CLARKSVILLE Jean Marie McMillen, born on June 14, 1954, in Amityville, N.Y. passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 24, 2019. Jean was the daughter of Lois (Lind) Hall and the late James J. Hall and is survived by her husband Lowell McMillen of Clarksville; and five children, Lauren (Mark) Gilmore, Suzanne (Jeff) Arthurs, Lowell McMillen Jr., Brandon (Erin) McMillen and Joseph McMillen. She cherished in her heart the memory of her son Shaine McMillen who preceded her in death in 2016. She is also survived by her five beautiful grandchildren, Aubrey and Reid Gilmore, Brandon, James and Meila McMillen. Jean also was a wonderful sister to her eleven siblings, Shevaun (Michael) Towers, Jamie Hall, James (Debbie) Hall, Laurie Hall, Nancy (Paul) Savoie, Paul (Diane) Hall, Patrick (Christine) Hall, Tara (John) Daniels, Larry (Sherry) Hall, Maura (Doug) Forney, and Lois (Victor) DeJohn; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jean loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to meet people and talk... she loved to talk. She took great joy in cooking and baking, gardening and bird watching. Jean was such a free spirit and loved nature and the outdoors. She was a devout Catholic who loved and trusted in the Lord in all aspects of her life. Jean put everyone before herself and remained a positive and inspiring force in all of our lives. She will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family on Sunday, April 28, from 2-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Jean's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, corner Pine and Lodge Streets. Interment will follow the Mass in the Onesquethaw Cemetery, Clarksville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. Online condolences may be offered at







