Rowe, Jean Mary (Goldup) ALBANY Jean Mary (Goldup) Rowe, born on May 11, 1945, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany as the result of COVID-19. Before moving to the Teresian House two years ago, she resided in East Greenbush and Albany. Jean was the daughter of the late Mary L. Flaetgen Goldup and the late Stanley T. Goldup. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert "Bootsie" J. Rowe Sr. Jean is survived by her loving son, James R. Rowe and his wife Beth (Leach); devoted sister Janice (Patrick) A. Fennelly; and two beautiful and adored granddaughters, Adelyn and Elenora Rowe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert S. Goldup Sr.; and sister, Joyce B. Clark. Jean graduated from Vincentian Institute, Albany in 1964 and was employed by W. L. Coughtry Printing Co. for many years before being employed by, and retiring from, the N.Y.S. Department of State. Jean loved her family greatly and she was a wonderful wife and mother. As her son was growing up, Jean treasured her summers spent camping at Lyons Lake where she would spend happy days watching Bootsie and Jamie fish together. She also loved taking family trips to Hampton Beach to spend time at the ocean. Jean loved flowers, especially lilacs in the spring, and had a great time playing cards and Bingo. Funeral services at New Comer Cremations & Funerals and burial in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.